Kearney School District's Board of Education approved unanimously a revised 2021-22 Return to School Plan during a special session Monday, Dec. 13.
The revised plan was recommended by Interim Superintendent Todd White. White explained that district administrators have been in the process of reviewing and revising the district’s return-to-school plan in response to both input from stakeholders and the recent Cole County Circuit Court’s ruling in Robinson vs. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which will take effect Dec. 23.
Under the revised plan, universal indoor masking is recommended but not required in all KSD buildings starting Dec. 23. Face masks will still be required on school buses per federal mandate.
"From the beginning of the current school year, the district’s mitigation steps were determined by the need to protect the health and wellness of students, staff and visitors while simultaneously ensuring that in-person classes can continue uninterrupted. Universal indoor masking was a critical mitigation step because it helped keep kids in school in accordance with the county's COVID-19 quarantine mandate," states a district release.
“Public health authorities provided an exception that said if everyone is wearing a mask, then they would not qualify as a close contact. That matched up well with our goal to have in-person classes,” White said. “What has changed in that timeframe is the ability of a local health agency to mandate a quarantine.”
The Board of Education will review and renew the Return to School Plan on a monthly basis moving forward. The revised plan and related COVID-19 updates are available at ksdr1.net/covid-19-updates.
More on this policy change will be published this week at mycouriertribune.com, in the Courier-Tribune NOW app and in the Thursday, Dec. 16 print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.