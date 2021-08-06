KEARNEY — The Kearney School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting to discuss returning to school and COVID-19 safe practices ahead of the coming school year starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Administrative Office, 150 W. Missouri Highway 92.
"This meeting will include a board discussion about the 2021-22 Return to School Plan and possible action regarding COVID-19 mitigation measures in KSD for the start of the upcoming academic year. The discussion will focus on the administration’s recommendation to require universal, indoor masking for all students, staff and visitors," states a release.
The board has reserved a total of 15 minutes for public comments at this meeting as a method for district residents and others to address the board on school-related matters.
"Patrons who wish to address the Board of Education on agenda items or other items of concern may do so by completing a request form available on the board’s information website at simbli.eboardsolutions.com/mo/kearneyr1. Requests must be received no later than 1 p.m. on Aug. 10," states the release.
According to the district, Interim Superintendent Todd White and Board President Mark Kelly will determine the order of public commenters prior to the meeting using the following guidelines:
• Priority will be given to requests in the order they are received.
• Comments will be limited to five persons, with a three-minute limit for each person (total of 15 minutes).
• If there are multiple requests to speak on the same topics, selections will be made in a proportionate manner so that different topics and perspectives are represented.
• Groups wishing to speak during public comment at a board meeting on a given topic are encouraged to select one individual to speak for all members.
For assistance, contact the office of the superintendent at 628-4116 or email boe@ksdr1.net. Visit the BOE information website for more guidelines regarding public comment at BOE meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.