Liberty allows sale of alcoholic drinks to-go during pandemic

LIBERTY — Effective April 1, restaurants licensed to sell alcoholic beverages within Liberty are temporarily permitted to sell them for take-home consumption. All to-go drinks must be in their original packaging, according to a city press release.
Open-container laws still apply, so drinks must remain sealed until the customer arrives at their home or final destination.
This is consistent with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Social Distancing Order, permitting the use of drive-thru, pickup or delivery options from restaurants throughout the duration of the order.
This policy will terminate when the order ends. Questions pertaining to this policy can be directed to Deputy City Clerk Janet Pittman by email at jpittman@libertymo.gov.
