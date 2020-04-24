LIBERTY — For those movie marathons that are taking place in the comfort of living rooms during coronavirus, B&B Theatres is offering a chance to enjoy theater popcorn. While the Liberty theater remains closed, purchase prices are designed to help support company furloughed employees.
The Liberty Cinema 12, 1903 Victory Drive, will be the site for popcorn pickup Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25. Purchases must be made online as no cash transactions will take place at the time of pick-up.
The link www.bbtheatres.com/liberty-cinema-12/movie-info/curbside-concession-pickup/ will take patrons to selections where they can pick a “showtime” pick-up time and reserve popcorn. Those times are every half-hour starting at 4:30 and ending at 7:20 p.m.
A confirmation email will be sent for patrons to either print or have on cellphones.
A large popcorn is $8 and a the party size bag is $20.
Paul Farnsworth, B&B Theatres director of public relations, said this is the first weekend they've given this project a try.
"We are looking for ways to stay engaged with our guests," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.