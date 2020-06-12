LIBERTY — The Liberty Chamber of Commerce gained help for local businesses from a college student, Weston Brown. The 2019 Liberty High School graduate attends Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, on a full scholarship.
“Every summer, the James Graham Brown Foundation designates approximately $6,000 to each Brown Fellow for a summer experience,” he said. “This summer, I was supposed to spend around two weeks in Strasbourg, France, where my cohorts and I were going to conduct research projects. However, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the summer experiences for all Brown Fellows.”
In light of the virus, the foundation encouraged students to donate earmarked fellow funding to nonprofits helping to mitigate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of Brown's peers gave their funds to the Los Angeles Women's Center and another is helping out a district's summer meal program.
“I wanted to help the local businesses after this local economic turndown,” he said. “I ended up connecting with Gayle Potter with the chamber and told her I wanted these funds to help out.”
The Liberty Chamber is now hosting a Gift Card Frenzy and has pledged $10,000 including Brown's donation to be used to purchase gift cards from locally-owned member retail and service businesses as well as restaurants.
“For every gift card purchased, the chamber will provide another gift card to that same business as a thank-you for supporting local,” Potter said. “We want to jump-start the economy. We have modeled it after another chamber and that one sold out in less than a hour.”
Brown is a double major in politics and history on a prelaw track. He's the treasurer for the Law Society, a representative for the Student Government Association, a tenor in Centre Singers and a brother of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
The link for the Gift Card Frenzy goes live at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, on the chamber website.
“It’s truly an honor. We are already seeing the impact of our program on the lives of citizens in Liberty,” Brown said. “Having benefited so much from growing up in Liberty, it feels amazing to have the ability to give something back. In order to overcome the continued threat of COVID-19, we need all hands on deck. I’m so grateful that the Brown Foundation has given me the means to help keep small businesses and their employees afloat during this difficult time.”
Potter said Brown has warmed her heart.
“He chose our community to give this gift and that has been a catalyst,” she said.
