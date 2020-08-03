LIBERTY — In a Facebook post Monday, Aug. 3, the Liberty Community Center announced an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
"The employee is currently under their physician's care and is following guidelines for self-quarantine. They did not begin showing symptoms until Thursday evening, July 30, but did report to work and provide swim lesson instruction on Thursday. At the time of check-in to the community center, the employee was not showing symptoms including fever," the post states.
Participants in the swim lesson have been notified. Clay County Public Health Center will continue contact tracing and inform members of the community as it deems necessary.
"The health and well-being of our patrons is paramount," said the Facebook post. "The LCC will continue to perform diligent cleaning and disinfecting of the building."
More details will be provided as they become available.
