LIBERTY — The Liberty High School seniors can participate in a car parade Sunday May 17. According to a Facebook post, seniors are encouraged to decorate their cars as a tribute to their high school career - inspirations, activities, favorite events, future plans. They are also encouraged to dress in school gear/shirts.
Friends and family are encouraged to park safely and string themselves along the route under social distancing guidelines.
While the parade is not sanctioned or endorsed by the school district or law enforcement, parent volunteers have been in contact and coordinating with the district and law enforcement in all related jurisdictions.
Students will not be allowed to ride in the back of pick-ups or trucks for safety purposes. If a truck shows up with kids in the cargo bed, they will not be allowed to join. Also if there are more people than a vehicle can fit, they won't be allowed to join.
Staging will start at the Liberty B&B Theatres parking lot, 1903 Victory Drive, at 12:30 pm. The parade begins at 2 p.m
As seniors turn into the theater parking lot, there will be people directing them where to go and a place for them to have professional photos taken in front of a large backdrop. Parents will be able to download the photos within a few days after the parade. A $5 donation for each photo downloaded is requested. The donations will go to support the Liberty Cares Fund. This is a fund used by LPS social workers to help families throughout the LPS district. There will be drone footage for viewing a few days after the parade.
Seniors will be directed into the parking lot after having a photo opportunity. Once the car staging is complete and a kick-off announcement is made, the parade will commence. The total route is around 6 miles. No restrooms will be available in the staging area.
During the parade, guests and participants are asked to obey all traffic laws. Only seniors are invited to participate with exception to seniors who wish to have a parent drive so they can enjoy their day and focus on the spectators they are driving past, a release states.
Safety is mandatory as seniors cannot hang out car windows or sunroofs. Seniors need to stay in their cars at all times. They also must have a copy of their car insurance in their vehicle.
Starting at the movie theater, the parade will wind down Liberty Drive, connect with South Wales, turn onto South Withers Road, wrap onto South Liberty Parkway and then turn onto North Flintlock Road and end at the Discovery and South Valley Middle School campus.
