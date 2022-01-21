LIBERTY — Deaths and surges of COVID-19 cases continue to impact area hospitals. According to Liberty Hospital's public relations department, there are currently 54 COVID-19 patients receiving hospital care. Nine are in ICU, and of those, seven are on ventilators. Forty-eight of the 54 patients remain in isolation.
Dr. Raghu Adiga said, "This week we are at the peak of this surge."
Adiga serves not only as chief medical officer at Liberty Hospital, but also as one of the region’s leading infectious disease specialists.
The PR team also shared that, "Unfortunately, this also is our deadliest month of the pandemic. During the past week, 12 patients have died from COVID. Our staff is exhausted, and we continue to encourage people to get vaccinated or boosted and to wear a well-fitting mask."
