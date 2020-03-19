LIBERTY — Mayor Lyndell Brenton said the city staff has been examining the coronavirus outbreak in earnest since last Wednesday.
“It's been on the radar but the daily and sometimes multiple times a day discussions have been happening since last week,” he said.
Like most people, Brenton said he ran through the whole gamut of emotions when the virus reports were getting closer to Missouri.
“It's OK to be fearful or to have a lot of questions,” he said. “Then there is a lot of anxiety. As human beings, our imaginations can take us to our darkest places but we have to trust in our staff.”
Brenton said city staff and emergency management operations center members are calm.
“They are dealing with the facts. They understand that this is a significant challenge but we are up to the challenges,” he said. “They are making good, well-thought decisions and not reactionary decisions. No one wants to see those reactions made in haste because those may be seen as counter-productive.”
Brenton said at a city council meeting March 19, the efforts to make sure essential services are being handled.
“We have professionals who know how to handle these situations and who ensure the safety and well-being in our community,” he said. “The public may not hear a lot of these efforts. We are always looking for the best ways to serve and protect our citizens.”
Brenton said he is also proud of the city for sharing news with integrity.
“In the age of instantaneous news, we want to make sure that news is accurate,” he said.
As for advice to the community, Brenton said people have to lean on one another.
“If we all act independently and in our own best interest; we are underserved and denied the best we can offer,” he said. “However, I would say I am constantly amazed at the heart and soul of those who live in Liberty. Reach out to others and not only in times of need. I believe people are already looking at those ways to help. Be selfless and heed the instructions that are coming from the federal, state and local governments.”
Brenton said he understands that there are so many mandates that seem unnatural.
“It's ensuring safety,” he said. “We can't hug or shake hands. It's interesting that this is falling during the Lenten season. It's not just giving up something you eat, we are all giving up things that come naturally. To love others has to be done differently right now. We all have to honor all those directives. It's the way we will overcome. There will be better days in the future. It's going to be another chapter in that book of challenges this world has overcome. We just have to be patient.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.