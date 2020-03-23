LIBERTY — In an effort to limit personal contact in response to the spread of COVID-19, residents are being asked to avoid coming into the lobby of the Liberty Police Department for non-emergency matters.
For minor crimes that have occurred in Liberty, citizens should use the Citizens Online Police Reporting System, which can be accessed through the Liberty Police Department’s webpage at www.libertymissouri.gov/PoliceReport. The reporting system has been in place for nearly a decade and empowers citizens to conveniently file vandalism, stealing, identity theft, telephone harassment and lost property information reports through the police department’s website.
In addition, police are now authorized to handle other reports and some calls for service by telephone, including civil matters and calls for advice. Citizens who have a situation that can be resolved over the phone can call the Liberty Police Department non-emergency line at 439-4701. Calls will be returned when an officer is available.
These precautions are intended to limit close personal contact and mitigate the spread of the virus. Officers will continue to respond to all emergency calls for service.
In another effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the department will no longer accept unwanted prescription medications in the police lobby.
