Liberty restaurateur, local Realtor talk COVID restrictions on business

LIBERTY — Current COVID-19 restrictions are met with a potpourri of negatives and positives. For many, there are efforts to slow the spread of the virus by wearing face masks and washing hands often, plus staying physically distant from others. There are those following these guidelines and and trying to keep businesses afloat.
The current Clay County emergency order has restrictions for restaurants, taverns and other venues like membership-only event spaces that serve food and drinks indoors. These establishments are to limit occupancy to no more than 50% of the building occupancy and must close at 10 p.m.
Indoor and outdoor patrons must be seated and masked at all times except when actively eating or drinking. Indoor and outdoor parties are limited to 10 people or less, and parties must be spaced with no less than 6 feet of distance between themselves and individuals from any other parties.
Shawn Barber, co-founder and president of Stable’s Grill in Kearney and CONRAD’s Restaurant and Alehouse in Liberty, said his staff is being vigilant on the recommendations from the Clay County Public Health Center and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are being very mindful,” he said. “We have procedures in place to make our establishment safe for our customers and our staff. This has been a major focus of ours.”
The current restrictions are impacting business, but he said it has been worse, especially during the first round of restrictions put in place due to the pandemic earlier this year.
“I am not sure many small businesses would be able to make it through another shut down. I am thankful that they didn’t take it to that extreme,” he explained of the current restrictions enacted by Clay County Public Health.
While dine-in is still available at a limited capacity, curbside and to-go orders continue.
“Curbside and to-go orders go up and down,” Barber said. “We have an online ordering system in place at both locations. We feel that the use of this platform makes a better experience for our customers. It puts them in control. It also allows them to pay directly and minimize contact at curbside. This system will continue to evolve as we move forward.”
Barber said there have been lessons learned during 2020.
“Community support is the only thing that will get small businesses through this. Remember, where you spend your dollars today may decide on what businesses will be around tomorrow,” he said. “Restaurant business is evolving. What was true last year may not be true next year. Like everyone else, COVID-19 fatigue is real. It is real for both business and individuals. We all just want to get back to some sense of normalcy.”
County emergency guidelines also state businesses are encouraged to allow employees to work remotely to the fullest extent possible.
Realtor Patrick McDowell, who works for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes out of the Liberty location, said he’s never been a fan of working from home, but after 9 months, he is starting to enjoy it.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, McDowell said people are still moving and the real estate market is performing well throughout Kansas City.
“My peers and I are busy even during the pandemic. Home values are up and houses are selling very quickly, but we still have a shortage of available home inventory. We wear masks during showings, limit the number of touches inside occupied homes and keep our hands clean before and after showings and appointments,” he explained. “I've become a better agent this year, no doubt. I provide better marketing to my sellers with video walkthroughs and virtual tours unlike ever before and I give buyers a more personal level of service to make sure they feel safe while home shopping.”
As with others, 2020 has taught McDowell about adapting.
“People still move, either by necessity or desire, and either are OK even now. This year has been about adapting my business practices to keep my clients safe while still providing them the top-notch service they deserve and expect,” he said.
Gayle Potter, president of the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce, has been listening to community businesses owners, saying many businesses are struggling, particularly in retail and restaurants.
"Most feel that if they are not shut down, they will be able to survive through the winter. I’ve not heard many complaints on the masks as of late; social distancing was the largest issue for several restaurants,” she said.
In listening to businesses representatives, Potter said she is hearing the largest lesson learned is how to pivot at a moment’s notice.
“It seems that businesses and individuals who have not done this struggle the most,” Potter said.
