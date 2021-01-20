Life Unlimited staff, clients take COVID-19 vaccine

LIBERTY — Nathan Powell rolled into the screened-off exam room and received his first of two vaccination shots against COVID-19.
Powell, who has physical challenges and is served by Life Unlimited, said he had no reservations about taking the shot. Powell is one of many in state's priority phases activated for vaccination eligibility sine the beginning of the year.
“I have to keep myself healthy,” he said. “Unfortunately, I have been in the hospital for kidney stones and bladder infections. I don’t want to be in the hospital because of COVID. I am glad that Life Unlimited has gotten us moving. I can’t get out of the house. I have had several doctors’ appointments via telehealth. Only the most essential do I go to in person.”
Powell was in the main Life Unlimited building on the Liberty campus, but that was halted when staff and those served by Life Unlimited set limitations due to the coronavirus. Life Unlimited provides supports and services for people with disabilities.
“I miss being here,” he said. “I am hoping after the vaccine, I can go out again. I would really love to have a Super Bowl party. Some of us who have taken the shots can get together for that.”
Life Unlimited’s mission is to support people with developmental disabilities as they experience life with unlimited possibilities. The organization's services include community living with homes across the Northland, day services with employment opportunities, individualized employment and recreation. Under the Life Unlimited umbrella are three groups that united resources: Immacolata Manor, Concerned Care and Open Options.
In the area set aside for day services at the Manor in Liberty, Ryan Hicks, director of maintenance and facilities, and Christy Schnieders, director of nursing, were thrilled to know that at the end of Friday, Jan. 15, 500 staffers and those served had the first round of the vaccines' two doses. Chief Executive Officer Julie Edlund received the first Moderna shot and Hicks was second.
“Everybody feels like the cloud is lifting,” Hicks said. “There is a kind of hope that we could be nearing the end. I really feel like taking this shot was the most important thing I’ve done in a long time.”
Schnieders said the efforts of staff have kept those served by Life Unlimited safe, but it has not been anything resembling “normal.”
“We hope to get back to that normal,” she explained. “We kept those who live together together, but it has been very isolating. This is a big day for us.”
Hicks said staff worried about COVID moving through organizations' houses.
“With Christy and me, we were lucky enough to get signed up and we have been sharing our experiences with other providers in the area,” he said. “I have lost friends and family to this disease. I want it to end. The way we are doing business here, we have been intentional with decision making, handing out the right PPE and support from staff. They have made choices to limit their contacts to protect those we take care of daily.”
Like Powell, Schnieders said she wants to see people back together and have the ability to see their families.
“We hope that with us and those we serve getting vaccinated, hopefully we can encourage others,” Hicks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.