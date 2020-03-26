Local sports apparel company feels squeeze of shutdown

LIBERTY — With sports of all levels canceled or suspended throughout the country in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, one local athletic apparel business has felt the financial impact of teams facing uncertainty about when or if their seasons will take place.
James Hutson started Berserk Athletics out of his garage in 2012 before it grew enough to set up shop at 1080 State Highway B in Liberty.
His company supplies custom ordered uniforms and other athletic gear to teams across the Northland and has started expanding its business across the country.
But stay-at-home orders have slowed down the economy and left most of his clientele hesitant about spending money on uniforms when sports might not return any time soon.
“The people that order in the springtime are dads or moms that need uniforms for their kids,” Hutson said. “So a lot of those guys are privately funded and they’re afraid to spend their money right now.”
Hutson said his company often processes more than 900 team orders a month from February through May as youth teams and organizations start to buy uniforms for the spring, summer and fall seasons.
He estimates that his total orders have dropped around 50% since sports events started facing cancelation two weeks ago. He said that he still had about 60 orders a day as of Tuesday, March 17, but he's had multiple days since with as low as 10 orders.
Hutson remains hopeful as customers are still sending artwork and “putting out feelers.”
“We’ve got a really good nationwide presence, which is helpful because we’re not relying on just Kansas City to support us,” Hutson said. “I can only imagine what it’s doing to the mom-and-pop type shops that rely on Kansas City and Kansas City alone.”
Berserk Athletics has teamed up with Quarantine Beer Chugs, a private Facebook group started by Liberty locals that gained more than 200,000 members in less than a week, to make apparel for that group. Some of the funds raised will go to local small businesses to offset some of their losses during the stay-at-home order.
