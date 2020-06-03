LIBERTY — Merriann McKillip, a Liberty resident, uses a mix of her lessons and structure learned in the Army combined with her work as an IT project manager and with her love of creativity to sew more than 1,100 masks to help the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I'm usually a quilter, but I wanted to make masks for my parents who are in California,” she said. “I haven't gotten tired of making masks yet. I started around late March or early April. Originally I made masks for them and my sister and it just blossomed from there. Next, it was for my husband, who is a manager at the Liberty Hy-Vee, and his team.”
After the positive news leaked, neighbors started seeking McKillip's masks.
“It went viral,” McKillip said. “I put it on Facebook around the time I hit my first 100 masks. It was the local neighborhood page too. I have met more of my subdivision neighbors because of the pandemic than before.”
McKillip said she's been providing the masks for free.
“I have had a few cash donations, but I turn around and buy more fabric,” she said. “Initially I used my own stash but that ran out. I make sure the masks have a filter pocket so they have that protection people need. They are also washable.”
During her day job, working from home, her Hallmark duties take precedent but she takes a break for lunch and sometimes works on masks. She also devotes time on the weekends and in the evening.
McKillip has a background of serving others. She spent 30 years in the Army Reserve and was activated during the first Gulf War and again from 2003 to 2005 at Fort Riley, aiding troops as part of Enduring Freedom.
“I also have 27 years with Hallmark,” she explained. “We relocated from California to Liberty and to be near Hallmark. I took an opportunity at headquarters. Liberty has definitely become our adopted home. Our close neighbors are like family and we have raised our three kids through Liberty schools including their graduation from Liberty High.”
Not only has McKillip made adult-sized masks, she also makes a few for younger kids.
“I have had friends who work at skilled nursing facilities who want some masks,” she said. “I also had a nonprofit reach out to me. As people start to go back to work, for many people, there is a comfort to have the masks.”
McKillip was about 8 years old when she learned to sew with instruction from her mother and grandmother. She has been quilting for 35 years and making costumes for shows since she was in high school.
“I have a production line that I keep with cutting, sewing, making my own ties,” she said. “I am glad I can help.”
