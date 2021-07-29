Following new masking guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to curb the spread of COVID-19, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Wednesday, July 28, announced he will reinstate an indoor mask mandate for all age 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status, in places of public accommodation. The mandate becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2. It will be in place at least through 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.
In light of recent litigation between Missouri and St. Louis, according to a release from his office, Lucas will also introduce a resolution in the weeks ahead for City Council support of emergency actions.
"Lucas stands with Mayor Tishaura Jones and County Executive Sam Page in protecting Missourians from the spread of COVID-19," states the release.
“Since COVID-19 first entered our community, Kansas City has followed the guidance issued by our nation’s leading scientific experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and locally by our own health department and regional health care leaders,” said Lucas. “With a 15% increase in hospitalizations over the past week and a full vaccination rate of just 39% in Kansas City, the CDC and our own health department have issued recommendations that all persons — regardless of vaccination status — begin masking in all places of indoor public accommodation. As such, Kansas Citians will need to begin masking in all indoor public places on Monday to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and throughout Missouri.”
Lucas said the most effective way to rid COVID-19 from the community is to get vaccinated.
"We will continue our efforts to reach all Kansas Citians in all neighborhoods about the importance of taking the vaccine,” he said. “I applaud all who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, and who have shared the importance of the vaccine with their friends and family. Please keep talking with those close to you about how the vaccine is the best way to protect themselves and those around them and our community.”
Vaccinations are the best of all prevention measures, said Kansas City Health Department Deputy Director Health Frank Thompson.
“As long as transmission continues, variants will continue to develop. We don't know what the next variant will look like, how virulent it will be, and that should concern everyone."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.