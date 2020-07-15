MCI sees steady rebound of passengers despite surge of local coronavirus cases

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City International Airport reports a steady increase in passenger traffic throughout June despite cases of coronavirus surging locally and nationally.
Joe McBride, marketing manager at MCI, said the airport reached 6,000 screened passengers on July 6 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic caused significant declines in late March. McBride estimates that the number of average daily passengers was between 5,500 and 6,000 people in June. Those numbers are an increase from the 5,000 average in May.
MCI expects to reach 50% of 2019 levels for seat capacity for the first time this week just as coronavirus cases are spiking in Missouri and Kansas. Missouri set a record high of 936 new cases on Tuesday.
McBride said he and his team are aware of the increasing coronavirus numbers as well as the “hotspots,” which include Kansas City at this time.
“We know that might raise some concern for some folks,” McBride said. “We might see fewer people traveling and that could impact our upward trend that we've been seeing.”
McBride said the airport has minimized efforts to promote travel during the pandemic and have largely redirected their focus toward maintaining and improving safety protocols related to the virus.
“We're not necessarily encouraging air travel, which is sort of against our grain, but we realize there's a pandemic right now,” McBride said. “We're essentially telling the public that should you need to travel by air, the airport is open. Our team and our partners are doing our best to make the environment at the airport as safe for you as possible.”
MCI received more than $43 million from the CARES Act Airport Grant program and the airport used those funds to address the prevention of, preparation for and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to McBride. He said those funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities and airport debt payments.
MCI will also receive an AIP discretionary grant for $2 million. The grant requires a local match of $692,500, but that amount will be federally funded through the CARES Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.