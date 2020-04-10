Additional medical professionals are needed by hospitals across Missouri to help meet the challenges posed by COVID-19, a press release states.
To supplement the state’s current health care workforce, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Missouri One Start Division are teaming up to recruit medical professionals not currently part of the workforce to join a specialized state team that responds to critical health emergencies.
“Medical professionals and first responders across the state are working tirelessly to meet the rising needs and challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “We are calling on all available medical professionals to support the effort to fight the virus by joining a critical reserve unit now focusing on providing care in high-need areas across the state. Their efforts can help save the lives of their fellow Missourians.”
Selected medical professionals would become part of the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team. MO DMAT-1 operates throughout the state and deploys when necessary to provide patients with on-site medical care, the release states.
The state team will respond with mobile medical facilities when required. It can also be assigned to assist in traditional health care settings.
Individuals are needed with backgrounds in the fields of:
• traditional medicine;
• nursing;
• allied health;
• dentistry;
• biomedicine;
• laboratory science;
• logistics; and
• communications.
Individuals are asked to consider this opportunity even if they are a health care student or graduate, are a retiree of the health care workforce or have a recently expired professional registration.
Health care professionals are urged to apply online at missourionestart.com/moshcf/. For other MO DMAT-1 details, visit sema.dps.mo.gov/operations/modmat-momort.htm.
