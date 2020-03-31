Gov. Mike Parson encourages all Missourians to take care of their mental health.
“We realize this is a challenging, uncertain time for Missouri and the nation,” Parson said during a press conference last week. “Mental health is something everyone should focus on not just right now, but going forward as Missourians continue to cope with the after-effects of COVID-19. We’re going to get through this together but we have to take care of ourselves mentally and physically.”
In response to COVID-19, the Department of Mental Health has taken a number of steps to ensure its services continue with as little disruption as possible. The department has worked with partners across state government to make it possible for community providers to do much of their work by telephone, rather than the traditional face-to-face requirement.
Closer to home, Angie Winkler, a clinical liaison with Signature Psychiatric Hospital which has inpatient and outpatient services at Liberty and North Kansas City hospitals, shared some insight on dealing with anxiety and stress.
“Truly in memory for most of us, this is not something we have ever gone through,” she said. “It's unprecedented. It is very rare that we are all going through this same collective experience. For some, it can be handled through a lens of grief because of what we are losing and what might yet be coming.”
First, Winkler said, people need to take a deep breath and acknowledge that feeling overwhelmed and unprepared is acceptable.
“I tell clients that deal with anxiety and depression that they first need to figure out today,” she said. “Don't even worry too much about tomorrow or the next week. Plan meals for this day or activities.”
Winkler said people who need to can stop using the phrase “social distancing” and call it “physical distancing.”
“It's about being physically apart, having 6 feet or more between you and another,” she said. “Right now, we need to stay connected. If that monthly happy hour has gone online, keep it up. Connect and laugh. Try to connect with someone. Even if it is the backyard with a neighbor, standing the appropriate 6 feet apart.”
Winkler said those with older parents and younger children may be dealing with a mixed bag.
“Still keep connected through Facetime or phone calls,” she said. “Allow kids to find that way to connect with their friends.
People also need to be kind to themselves, Winkler added.
“Self care is critical,” she said. “This includes sleep, drinking water and eating nourishing foods. Ask friends to call and share happy news or post cute things on Facebook. Limit news consumption.”
For those dealing with sobriety and addiction, many meetings are telemeetings now.
“Go outside, go for a walk, take deep breaths,” she said. “Everyone is going to react differently. There is internal and external impact. Look for ways that are safe to help others. Remember, we get so much in return when we give."
