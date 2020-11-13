As COVID-19 surges in the Kansas City metropolitan area, the region’s area health directors, including Gary Zaborac at Clay County Public Health and Rex Archer at the Kansas City Health Department, are sounding the alarm in a letter released Friday, Nov. 13.
“As health department directors and health officers representing the health departments of the Kansas City region, we fully understand the impact that stay-at-home orders have on our local economy. However, COVID-19 transmission cannot continue to rage out of control in our community given the severe strain on our health and medical systems,” the letter reads.
The letter states there has been an increased demand for testing, resulting in a lag in testing turnaround time and a strain on public health contact tracing abilities.
“On Nov. 6, we heard from metro area hospital chief medical officers that they are facing serious challenges in their ability to manage both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. At the root of this problem is not only the number of physical acute care beds in their hospital facilities, but also staffing shortages due to the rampant community spread of COVID-19 in the metro area. Hospitals have made it very clear that they need the assistance of everyone in every community to reduce the spread of the disease and improve their ability to provide life-saving medical care,” states the letter.
The region’s local governments issued stay-at-home orders in March and gradually lifted restrictions as community actions resulted in a reduction in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. However, according to the health directors, the region is “at a critical point again” with uncontrolled community spread.
“Our local governments and public health authorities need to take actions aimed at controlling the further spread of the disease. Each jurisdiction will evaluate and implement specific measures according to its local process,” states the letter.
At a minimum, those measures include:
• Continued consistent mask mandates for all activities outside the home with broader enforcement.
• Limiting social or other in-person gatherings to further reduce community spread of the disease
• Requiring bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m. and/or implementing greater requirements on occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor spaces.
• Further limitations on outdoor and indoor entertainment and recreational venues.
• Requirements on recreational and youth sporting events to significantly limit the number of attendees and ensure social distancing.
• Requiring businesses and organizations to ensure that the 6 feet of social distancing is maintained for all public spaces.
If the number of positive cases are not reduced and hospital capacity cannot be improved, additional action may be warranted, the directors stated in the letter.
“Local officials will be monitoring disease and hospital data over the next several weeks, knowing that Thanksgiving and other holidays pose even greater risks of uncontrolled gatherings of people with the potential to cause further spread of the disease. We fear looking at trends that the actions listed above may not be sufficient,” the letter reads.
This is a developing story. More details, including local case counts and what local health experts say about hospital capacity will be published as details become available.
