Missouri agency extends deadline for vehicle emissions tests

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced on Tuesday, March 31, the extension of deadlines for vehicle emissions tests by two months to coincide with the extensions given for vehicle registration.
The Missouri Department of Revenue extended the vehicle registration cycle, as well as the driver license renewal expiration dates, by 60 days for any vehicle or license set to expire within the months of March and April.
The state has also extended indefinitely how long emissions tests are valid prior to registration, increasing from 60 days to 120 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.