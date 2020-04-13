JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri canceled the state's annual No MOre Trash! Bash due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Trash Bash, part of the statewide anti-litter campaign, is an event that encourages people to pick up and dispose of litter from roadsides, parks, neighborhoods, rivers, streams, trails and other outdoor spaces across Missouri.
The event, sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri Department of Transportation, was scheduled to run from Wednesday, April 15 through May 15.
“This is the time of year when we see a lot of debris on our highways,” State Highway Maintenance Director Natalie Roark said in a press release. “The snow has melted away and the winds have picked up, revealing the ugliness of people’s trash.”
In that statement, released on Friday, April 10, MoDOT asked for more help from Missourians to keep Missouri highways free of litter now that social distancing has undercut volunteer efforts.
MoDOT spends more than $6.4 million per year to remove litter from 34,000 miles of state highways, according to the release.
“It all starts with you,” Roark said. “Remember, if you don’t throw it out, we don’t have to pick it up. Every effort by the public to eliminate or clean up litter helps offset our trash removal costs and allows the department to put more money back into maintaining Missouri's roads and bridges.”
