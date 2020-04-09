COLUMBIA — Missouri State High School Activities Association announced the cancellation of all remaining postseason events scheduled for the 2019-20 school year.
This announcement came hours after Gov. Mike Parson ordered on Thursday, April 9, for schools to remain closed through the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.
“This decision is very difficult for all involved especially given the impact it will have on our students, parents, coaches, teachers, and administrators throughout the state,” MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said in a statement. “We thank all of the participants, the coaches/directors/advisors, the administrations, the parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to these events.”
MSHSAA said in the statement that the biggest impact of this decision would be felt by the seniors, especially those that exhausted their eligibility without even being able to compete in their final season.
“To our senior participants — we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures,” Urhahn said. “While this is a difficult ending, the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime.”
MSHSAA said its staff will continue working on plans to resume high school activities during the 2020-21 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.