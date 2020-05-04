Missouri conservation department extends fishing permit waivers

Missouri Department of Conservation extends fishing requirement waivers for fishing permits and daily trout tags through May 16.
MDC has previously granted waivers for any person who does not already have their fishing privileges suspended.
MDC plans to reopen retail operations in parks on that date and hatchery staff will resume stocking the parks on May 15.
The department previously canceled kids’ fishing events that include the May 2 events at Montauk State Park near Licking and Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon as well as May 16 events at Roaring River State Park near Cassville and Maramec Spring Park in St. James.
The MDC advises people to take the following actions when using their outdoor facilities:
• If you have been sick in the last two weeks, stay home for your health and the safety of others.
• Travel in a small group of 10 people or fewer.
• If a conservation area looks crowded or an area parking lot is full, find a less-crowded location.
• Keep a physical distance of at least six feet while visiting areas and especially on trails.
• Avoid popular spots where people congregate, such as scenic overlooks, fishing docks, etc.
• Pack water, soap and/or hand sanitizer.
Get more information on best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.