Pending expiration of Phase 1 on Monday, June 15, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday, June 11, that Missouri is expected to fully reopen and enter Phase 2 of its Show Me Strong Recovery Plan Tuesday, June 16.
“It is truly incredible to think about how far Missouri has come since March. At that time, no one knew what to expect. There was a lot of uncertainty, worry and concern,” Parson said. “Here we are today, just over 90 days since our first COVID-19 case in Missouri, and I am proud to say we have overcome all of these challenges and more than met our four pillars to reopen.”
During Phase 2, there will be no statewide health order. All statewide restrictions will be lifted, but local officials will still have the authority to put further rules, regulations or ordinances in place.
The decision to reopen was dependent on the four essential pillars in the recovery plan:
• expand testing capacity and volume in the state;
• expand reserves of personal protective equipment by opening public and private supply chains;
• continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity; and
• improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data.
Testing
According to a release from the governor’s office, weekly testing in Missouri has increased more than 220% from approximately 16,000 test encounters the week of April 20 to more than 53,000 encounters the week of May 25. Over the past two weeks, the state has averaged more than 10,000 tests per weekday.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the state has recorded 15,390 confirmed cases of the virus, up 1% from the previous day’s figures. Total cases have increased roughly in the state by 6% in the last week. To date, 860 deaths in the state have been attributed, according to the state dashboard, to COVID-19.
According to Clay County Public Health Center’s dashboard at www.clayhealth.com, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, 622 of the state’s cases are in Clay County, with 293 reported in non-Kansas City residents and 329 in Kansas City residents. Of residents who do not live in Kansas City, the most reported cases are in the 64068 zip code, with 134 confirmed cases. Most recorded confirmed positives in non-Kansas City residents are female and range in age from 45 to 64.
Non-Kansas City resident cases are tracked and recorded by the county public health center. Cases in Kansas City residents are recorded by Kansas City Health Department. Of county cases in non-Kansas City residents, 157 have been released from isolation, 34 needed hospitalization and five remain in hospital care. There have been nine deaths in the county overall, three in non-Kansas City residents.
To date, 259,040 Missourians have been tested for the active virus with 15,083 or 5.8% being positive. To date, 31,470 have been tested for the antibodies against the virus, which signals a person had been infected at one time and that their immune system developed antibodies to try to fight it off. Of those who antibody testing, 1,195 were positive for antibodies, a rate of 3.8%.
In Clay County Public Health’s testing jurisdiction, 3,588 virus tests have been conducted with a positivity rate of 7.2%. Those tested for antibodies stand at 914 with a positivity rate of 1.3% Mobile testing data for county public shows 1,660 tests have been completed at the county agency’s mobile testing site. Of those, 40 or 2.5% have been positive.
The dashboard also shows the county agency has a test kit supply score of 9 out of a range of 10. Of the 591 in the testing capacity, 269 mobile tests were performed from May 31 to June 6.
PPE counts & hospital capacity
As state leaders decided to reopen the Show-Me State, Missouri also continues to receive and distribute PPE across the state.
“Yesterday, the state reached a record PPE shipment, expanding to include not only hospitals, health care facilities and EMS, but also dental offices as more are reopening across the state,” states the release from Thursday.
The PPE shipments included:
• 17,230 gowns;
• 42,720 N-95 masks;
• 262,000 gloves;
• 77,100 surgical masks; and
• 18,432 face shields.
The state has received national recognition for the use of its PPE marketplace, which helps health care providers with Missouri manufacturers and suppliers. Currently, there are more than 100 hospitals, 436 suppliers and 1,567 health care providers, businesses and other organizations registered in the PPE marketplace.
Regarding hospital capacity, according to state data, hospitalizations fell by 43% statewide from May 1 to June 10.
“Missouri now also has a comprehensive COVID-19 dashboard containing data from across the state on testing, positivity rate, deaths and hospitalizations. Much of the data is broken down further by county or demographics,” states the release. The dashboard can be accessed by visiting health.mo.gov.
According to Clay County Public Health Center’s dashboard, the county’s hospitals are operating well under capacity with a perfect 10 of 10 hospital staffing score. According to the dashboard, hospitals have at least a 15-day supply of PPE.
“We have learned and accomplished so much since March. Knowing what we know now, we are much better prepared to deal with COVID-19 going forward, and we are fully confident that Missouri is ready to take the next step,” Parson said.
Contact tracing & community exposure
Parsons’ announcement came ahead of Clay County’s Thursday daily dashboard update that shows public health’s center falls flat on the ability to conduct tracing and investigation with a score of zero out of 10.
Last week, Health Center Director Gary Zaborac said the agency is currently understaffed to handle investigations, but that the agency was hiring needed personnel with funds provided through the federal CARES Act.
“Clay County Public Health Center can maintain active case investigation at five cases per day. The average number of daily cases investigated for the current week is nine cases. The capacity for contact tracing is also five cases per day, and we contact traced 36 cases for the current week,” states the county agency’s recovery dashboard. “... During the last reporting week, 38% of our cases were designated as no to low risk.
While Missouri is expected to fully reopen Tuesday, Parson emphasized the importance of continuing social distancing and practicing proper hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We must remember that COVID-19 is not gone,” he said. “It is still extremely important for everyone to continue social distancing. Be proactive. Avoid large, congested crowds, and if you can’t social distance, take extra precautions to protect yourself and those around you.”
“As we move forward with reopening, more individuals will be out in the community, increasing the chance of community exposure,” states Clay County Public Health’s recovery dashboard. “Maintaining physical distance and wearing masks in public is highly recommended.”
State of emergency
While the state will reopen next week, it will still be under a state of emergency through Dec. 30, in order to utilize federal CARES Act funding.
“Extending the state of emergency will also allow continued flexibility in deploying resources around the state as Missouri reopens and recovers from COVID-19,” state the governor’s office release.
In addition, four previous executive orders assisting with Missouri’s COVID-19 response have been extended through Dec. 30:
• Executive Order 20-04 - easing regulatory burdens and certain provisions related to telemedicine and motor carriers;
• Executive Order 20-05 - allowing the sale of unprepared restaurant foods to the public;
• Executive Order 20-06 - mobilizing the National Guard in our response efforts; and
• Executive Order 20-08 - waiving the requirement for a person to be physically present in front of a notary public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.