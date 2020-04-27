Missouri National Guard assists food banks

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri National Guard is supporting community food banks in unloading deliveries, sorting, packing, delivery and distribution of food, a press release states.
Food banks and pantries typically use volunteers to fill orders but have seen a significant decrease in available help, something seen in Smithville, while also seeing an increased need from families affected by COVID-19 for food assistance.
“It’s really nice to have the support,” said Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. “It shows how much members of the military care and really want to help. Working hand-in-hand with us really means a lot.”
Food banks throughout the state have requested assistance to fill the shortage of volunteer hours.
“The Missouri National Guard is always ready to assist our communities,” said Col. Denise Wilkinson, commander of 70th Troop Command. “This type of mission inspires many people... they want to give back directly to the communities they live and work in.”
The Missouri National Guard has mobilized over 200 members from across the state to assist with this mission.
