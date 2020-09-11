JEFFERSON CITY— Labor Day marked six months since state officials were notified of Missouri’s first positive case of COVID-19. To date, more than a million Missourians have been tested for the virus with 8.7% of those testing positive, according to a press release from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
DHSS continues to see a significant downward shift in the age range of individuals newly testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. As many college-aged students have returned to school and have resumed gathering in groups, reports of COVID-19 have increased in some college towns. Through August alone, nearly 7,000 Missourians ages 18 to 24 have tested positive.
“We are closely monitoring the impact young adults are having on our overall case growth and increased positivity rate in Missouri, as well as how that may be impacting other age groups,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “We need young people to avoid spreading the virus, which can happen even without having symptoms, to their families, coworkers and friends who might be more vulnerable. Stay six feet apart from those you do not live with, wear a mask and wash your hands well and often.”
In some of Missouri’s college communities, such as Greene County, positivity rates have soared as high as 45 percent just among the 18 to 24 population.
For more information on COVID-19 in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
