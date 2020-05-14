Missouri State Parks announced that it will begin a phased reopening of campgrounds starting on Monday, May 18.
According to a release, the agency will accommodate existing campground reservations beginning at 3 p.m. on that date and will accept new reservations starting on Tuesday, May 26.
Missouri State Parks, a division of the Department of Natural Resources, said it will alter campground operations to better facilitate appropriate social distancing and improve the safety of staff and visitors.
“We are happy to be able to reopen our campgrounds and provide another outdoor recreational opportunity for our visitors but as you might expect, our guests will see some changes,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “We hope all of our visitors will continue to be respectful of others, practice social distancing, avoid crowded areas and do their part to help keep our parks and historic sites safe and clean.”
The additional measures include the following:
- Reservations will be required prior to arrival.
- Campground occupancy will be limited at some parks and sites.
- Missouri State Parks will increase the frequency of cleaning shower houses and restrooms.
- Campers will use a new contactless, self-check-in feature.
- There will be occupancy restrictions in shower houses and restrooms.
- Missouri State Parks will only accept credit and debit cards.
Missouri State Park beaches will open to the public on Thursday, May 21, with visitors expected to practice social distancing.
The release also asks visitors to review signage posted throughout the parks and state historic sites that give guidelines protecting the health and safety of others. The release suggests that visitors:
- Keep a minimum distance of six feet between you and others.
- Avoid crowded areas and groups of people.
- Stay close-to-home and travel with only those from your household.
- Wash your hands often.
- Come prepared and carry hand sanitizer, soaps, wipes and water.
- Avoid handshakes, hugs and touching your face.
- Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
- Be kind and considerate of others.
- Most importantly, stay home if you are sick.
Visitors are encouraged to visit mostateparks.com to find a park close to home and to check for individual park advisories before heading to the park.
