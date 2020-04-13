Missouri state parks cancel kids' fishing events

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation canceled kids’ fishing day events at state parks amid COVID-19 concerns.
The kids’ fishing events that were canceled includes the May 2 events at Montauk State Park near Licking and Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon as well as May 16 events at Roaring River State Park near Cassville and Maramec Spring Park in St. James.
The MDC already extended temporary closures of all its facilities and canceled all of its programs and events through April 30.
