JEFFERSON CITY — On Saturday, Missouri passed the milestone for 1 million administered doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The total includes nearly 700,000 Missourians who have received an initial dose of the vaccine and more than 300,000 who have received the booster, according to a Missouri Hospital Association press release.
Despite the effects of the weather, which delayed vaccine delivery for scheduled events throughout the week, Missouri vaccinators — including hospitals within the High Throughput Health Care program and other hospitals partnering outside of the program — are continuing to increase shots in arms statewide.
“Gov. Parson’s partnership with the state’s hospitals remains strong,” said Herb B. Kuhn, MHA President and CEO. “His establishment of the High Throughput Health Care vaccinator category has allowed hospitals to have an improved line of sight on the volume and timing of vaccine delivery, which is essential to build out the systems to deliver vaccine at scale.”
The HTHC vaccinator category was established when the administration opened to Phase 1B Tier 2 eligibility. These hospital-centered vaccinators are located in every region of the state and were identified by their capacity to vaccinate more than 5,000 Missourians per week.
Polling released in January found that only 58% of Missourians were very or somewhat likely to immediately seek the vaccine when it became available to the public. Vaccine hesitancy was considered a potential challenge when initially rolled out. The polling also found that Missourians statewide had extraordinary confidence, at 84%, in their own doctor or health care provider when it came to vaccination efforts.
“We’re working hard collaboratively throughout the Kansas City metro to extend our reach into urban and at-risk communities, while reaching out to suburban and exurban populations,” said Stephen L. Reintjes, Sr., M.D., President and CEO of North Kansas City Hospital. “Through the high throughput program, we are learning how to implement vaccination clinics on a large scale, and we’re building the partnerships to establish events in communities throughout the region.”
In the coming weeks, it is likely that the volume of the two current vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna — will expand, and that a single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will be approved for emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. As supply catches up with demand, hospitals are positioning to expand their vaccination efforts. Missourians can check for eligibility, enroll for vaccine and understand the status of vaccination in the state at MoStopsCovid.com.
“The HTHC partnership with the state has been essential to building vaccination to 1 million doses,” Kuhn said.
