Missouri unemployment recipients to receive additional $600

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced unemployment benefit recipients in Missouri will receive an additional $600 per week via a federal supplement through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations expects payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program to be dispersed to eligible recipients as early as the week of April 12. All unemployment benefit recipients will receive the increased amount through their weekly claims.
“COVID-19 has had a serious impact not only on public health, but also our economy,” Parson said in a press briefing on Tuesday, April 7. “Business operations have been limited and many people have lost their jobs. Over 100,000 people have filed for unemployment this past week. This federal assistance is critical to supporting unemployed Missourians and their families during this challenging time.”
The federal supplement will be effective for unemployment claims filed for the week of March 29 with payments being made retroactively for claims filed on or before that date. The supplement will last through the week ending on July 25.
Parson also announced that all first responders who contract COVID-19 are covered through workers’ compensation under an emergency rule that will create a presumption that those individuals contracted the virus while on the job.
“Our law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs are tireless public servants who compromise their own safety to ensure the safety of others,” Parson said. “They risk themselves each and every day, and because of their duties, our first responders are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 while on the job.”
