JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced that it will waive certain educational requirements for select professional certifications through May 15 because of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DNR will waive the continuing-education deadline for asbestos professionals with certifications expiring during this time, according to a statement released Friday, April 10.
The agency said these workers have been unable to recertify after certification classes were cancelled or postponed due to social distancing requirements.
The DNR will also allow non-restricted well-installation permit applicants to receive an interim permit without completing the required closed book exam, which is not currently being offered. Applicants will need to pass an online, open book exam and will be required to pass the closed book exam when administration of those tests resumes.
In the statement, the DNR also waived requirements for hard-copy submissions of wastewater facility plans and hazardous water documents. The agency, stating that the current requirement was overly burdensome during the COVID-19 emergency, will accept electronic submissions at this time.
