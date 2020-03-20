More Northland box stores close temporarily

More stores are following protocol to shutter the doors temporarily in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kohl's stores in the area have closed. In a statement released yesterday on the corporate website, Kohl’s will temporarily close its stores nationwide effective Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. local time.
“To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1. We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl’s App, and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country.”
Likewise, Ernie Herrman, CEO and president of The TJX Companies, Inc., released a statement as well.
“Our hearts are with people around the world who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. TJX has made the decision to do our part to help prevent the further spread of this virus by temporarily closing all stores globally as of today for the next two weeks in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is also temporarily closing its online businesses tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com during this time, as well as its distribution and fulfillment centers and offices with associates working remotely when they can. … We are honored to be part of your lives and wish you good health, now and in the future.”
In the Northland, this includes local TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Homegoods stores.
