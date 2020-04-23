MSHSAA to waive summer contact restrictions

The Missouri State High School Activities Association Board of Directors votes to temporarily waive restrictions on summertime contact between coaches and student-athletes.
According to a press release, the board approved a relief measure allowing its member schools to ignore summertime “dead period” and contact limits for this summer — if local, state and national health officials give clearance for safe contact with students.
MSHSAA Executive Director Kerwin Urhahn said schools have “pleaded” for access to their students this summer to account for school closures related to COVID-19 disrupting the last few months.
“The membership asked about what possible flexibility and modifications to by-law restrictions that could be offered,” Urhahn said.
Under the current rules, MSHSAA’s member schools are tasked with setting a nine-day period in the summer where no athletics activities are permitted. Coaches are also only allowed 20 days of contact with any student-athlete during the summer.
It’s not clear if Gov. Parson’s order on Wednesday, April 22, to change stay-at-home orders to end on May 4 — a date that Clay County Public Health Center already announced plans to follow — meets MSHSAA’s criteria for enacting their relief measure.
