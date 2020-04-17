Due to increasing health concerns and escalating developments that have occurred over the last several weeks regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, the National Science Bowl finals events, originally scheduled for April 30 through May 4, in Washington, D.C., have been canceled.
"We want to thank everyone — team members, coaches, school administrators, volunteers and the regional coordinators — for their patience over the last month," a press release states, "as we monitored the situation and tried to make the most informed decision in the interest of all participants."
