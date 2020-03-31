NCAA extends eligibility for all DI players in spring sports

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday, March 30, to give an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes in spring sports that were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA will allow schools to expand the current scholarship limits to account for incoming freshman joining rosters that will already have players from four years worth of recruiting classes.
The NCAA will allow each school to decide what level of financial aid they will grant their extended-eligibility seniors for next year.
Waivers apply to the following spring sports: baseball, softball, tennis, golf, outdoor track and field, lacrosse, rowing, men's volleyball, beach volleyball and women's water polo.
The council’s decision does not include winter sports like basketball that played a full regular season but had postseason tournaments canceled.
Additionally, council members increased the roster limit for baseball, which is the only spring sport with such a rule in place.
Other NCAA tiers, including Division II, have not made a decision yet regarding eligibility for student-athletes who had their senior seasons canceled or cut short.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.