NJCAA moves fall sports to spring amid pandemic concerns

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday, July 13 that it will move some of its fall sports to spring 2021 due to concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer will be delayed until the spring season while cross-country and half-marathon teams remain on the fall slate. Winter sports, including basketball, will push their traditional late-fall opening dates to January.
"Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes," NJCAA president Dr. Christopher Parker said in a press release. "Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place."
Basketball seasons have been capped at 22 games in the regular season and all regional and divisional postseason events must be completed by April 10. Teams will be able to practice from September 15 to December 15.
Baseball and softball will have their normal spring schedule, but will be limited in their fall practice window. Baseball will be capped at 15 scrimmages and softball will be capped at seven.
This decision marks just the latest schedule change for Division I athletics due to coronavirus. The Big Ten and Pac-12 conference announced Friday, July 10 that their fall sports teams will only play conference games this season.
ESPN reported officials from the ACC, Big 12 and SEC plan to wait until the end of July to make a decision on scheduling for football this season.
