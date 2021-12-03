CLAY COUNTY — With the first case of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant found in the United States, Clay County Public Health is using its website to answer frequently asked questions about the new virus form. As of Friday, Dec. 3, the variant has not been identified in Clay County or elsewhere in Missouri, but health experts warn that it may find its way to the region and advocate for getting vaccinated.
Learn more about the Omicron variant and other county COVID-19 case information at clayhealth.com.
What is the Omicron variant?
“Omicron is the name of a variant of the COVID-19 virus. A variant is a mutation found in the COVID-19 virus that might cause the disease to act differently and affect people differently compared to what we’re already seen,” states the site. “Omicron has been named a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization.”
Is the Omicron variant in the United States?
“Yes. CDC announced on Wednesday, Dec. 1, that the first case of COVID-19 caused by Omicron was found in the U.S. The first case was in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, 2021. The individual had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive. All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative.”
Why should I care about Omicron?
“This variant is very new and we don’t know exactly how large a threat it could be to people’s health. However, we do have a tool that has proven effective against previous variants: vaccination. Omicron makes it even more important to get vaccinated - everyone age 5 and older - and get your booster shot if eligible,” states the public health site. “In addition to vaccination, Omicron should also encourage us to use the other tools we have to prevent spreading germs. This includes wearing a mask and keeping distance while around others, avoiding crowds, getting tested for COVID-19, washing your hands often and covering your coughs and sneezes … .”
Is Omicron more dangerous than other variants?
“Because this variant is new, experts still have a lot to learn about it. Currently, it is unknown how efficiently the Omicron variant can spread from person to person. It is unknown whether Omicron is more transmissible than other variants,” states clayhealth.com. “Scientists have found that Omicron has a large number of mutations in portions of the genome that can potentially increase how easily this variant of COVID-19 spreads and prevent treatments from being as effective as they’ve been in the past.”
Do the COVID-19 vaccines protect against Omicron?
“Health experts are studying how effective the COVID-19 vaccines are against the Omicron variant. It will take several weeks or longer before there is enough data to understand how well the vaccines work against the variant,” states the public health site. “Many experts believe that current vaccines will remain effective, especially against severe disease.”
What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant?
“Omicron is still COVID-19, so symptoms will likely be the same or similar to other variants of COVID-19,” states the site. “Scientists are still working to learn how the Omicron variant specially affects people who get it. If any different symptoms are discovered, this update will be provided to the public so they can better identify their illness. If you feel sick, you should get tested.”
What happened to the other variants?
“Delta is still the main variant we see in the United States. Almost 100% of cases appear to be caused by Delta. The Alpha variant is not commonly seen any more in the United States.”
Why are there new variants of COVID-19?
“Viruses constantly change through mutation and sometimes these mutations result in a new variant of the virus. Some variants emerge and disappear while others stick around for a long time,” states the site. “New variants of the COVID-19 virus are expected to occur. CDC and other public health organizations continue to monitor for new and existing variants so they can provide updated information to help keep the public safe.”
Can I learn what type of COVID I have?
“COVID-19 test results – those given by pharmacies, health organizations, etc. – will only tell you if COVID-19 is present in your sample or not. They will not tell you which variant you have.”
How are variants discovered?
“Variants are discovered through genomic sequencing. Sequencing is a process that scientists use to decode the genes that make up a virus and learn more about the virus. Samples collected through testing go through sequencing at a laboratory. This process takes more time and effort than basic COVID-19 testing, which is why it is usually not possible to tell each person which variant they have. Instead, samples are chosen for sequencing either because the person is more likely to have a variant (due to travel, known exposure, etc.) or random samples are chosen for sequencing to help identify which variants are spreading in a community,” states the public health site.
Missouri is participating in the national surveillance for COVID-19 variants of concern.
“Our state’s public health laboratory is sequencing a limited number of samples for presence of genetic material specific to each variant,” state Clay County Public Health’s site. “Since February 2021, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has been collaborating with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the University of Missouri to test wastewater samples for the presence of COVID-19 variants in our communities.”
Learn more about Missouri’s Sewershed Surveillance Project at storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/f7f5492486114da6b5d6fdc07f81aacf.
