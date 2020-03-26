CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jon Bazzano, the department's spokesman, said he has no idea who started the rumor that there is a curfew in the county related to the stay-at-home order, but he knows there have been calls to television stations.
“Our dispatch has been fielding calls for about 24 hours now,” Bazzano said. “Hopefully we can stop the rumor in its tracks.”
On Sunday, March 22, Director of Public Health Gary E. Zaborac issued orders for Clay County residents to stay at home except for essential activities. However, no curfew statement was given.
