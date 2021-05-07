Northland mass vaccine site closes after administering nearly 100,000 vaccinations

CLAY COUNTY — After nearly three months, Operation Safe, the Northland’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Cerner’s North Kansas City-based world headquarters, has ended. The site, which began in February and ended Thursday, May 6, administered nearly 100,000 vaccinations in 32 clinics.

Operation Safe was a collaborative effort between Cerner, Liberty and North Kansas City Hospitals, Clay County Public Health and 4,250 volunteers from across the Northland who gave more than 50,000 hours of their time.

“It’s truly be an astounding collaboration, just incredible,” said Public Health Director Gary Zaborac at a press conference at the close of Operation Safe Thursday.

“It’s just been a wonderful experience for our staff to be able to help people, help the community get back to a normal way of life,” said Liberty Hospital CEO David Feess.

According to information released by Operation Safe, one in five vaccinated Kansas Citians received their shots at Operation Safe. On Operation Safe’s last day, nearly 5,600 received shots.

“Our teams have been phenomenally efficient in the delivery of vaccine,” said North Kansas City Hospital President Steve Reintjes Sr. “Our highest hourly rate of administering vaccine was 548 patients per hour. Our highest administration of vaccine in a 10-minute period was 96 patients every 10 minutes.”

The oldest person to receive a vaccine at Operation Safe was 102.

“Operation Safe has administered 19% of all the vaccine in Kansas City. Operation Safe has administered 2.5% of all the vaccinations in the state of Missouri,” said Reintjes.

Eva Karp, senior vice president of Cerner, said Operation Safe celebrated many milestones, and the effort was “delighted” to share its process and workflow of a high throughput operation with other organizations so that as many vaccines can be administered across the region as fast as possible.

Because vaccines are no longer scarce and readily available across the region, Zaborak said it was time for the mass site effort to close.

“The Operation Safe effort was a bridge strategy. It was not a strategy designed to be ongoing throughout the remainder of the pandemic” he said.

In addition to major chains like Hy-Vee, Walmart, Sam’s Club, CVS and Walgreens, COVID-19 vaccines are available at smaller local pharmacies like AuBurn in Smithville and Summers in Kearney as well as Clay County Public Health Center in Liberty. All require appointments.

While Operation Safe has been successful in getting a large number of regional residents vaccinated, the community has a long way to go before herd immunity is reached.

“We’re not there yet,” said Zaborak. “That’s why we are strongly encouraging, we the partners, are strongly encouraging all individuals over the age of 16 to be vaccinated. The health center will continue to be a resource for vaccinations.”

Heart to Heart International also hosts vaccine clinics throughout the Kansas City metro. A Northland clinic will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Salvation Army location at 5306 N. Oak Trafficway. It is open to those who live and/or work in Clay County. Register online at sa0512vax1.timetap.com/#/.

Health experts say the pandemic cannot truly end without global herd immunity, which includes countries like India. India is being ravaged by the virus, with more than 21 million cases reported and hundreds of thousands of deaths as of Friday, May 7.

Karp said Cerner, a global company with a large health care solutions operation in India, is focused a vaccination program that provides vaccines to Cerner employees there.

“India is under a lot of stress right now,” she said.

