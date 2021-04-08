Operation Safe, the Northland's mass vaccine site on the Cerner campus, has more than 3,500 slots available for next week’s first-dose Pfizer clinic on Thursday, April 15, and Friday, April 16.
"Earlier this week, Operation Safe exhausted our interest list of all eligible Missouri residents seeking a first-dose vaccine appointment," states a release.
Missouri will open COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all individuals 16 and older on Friday, April 9.
"We encourage everyone interested in receiving vaccinations through Operation Safe to complete the vaccination interest form found at operation-safe.com/sign-up. If you have filled out the form before, but have not received an invitation, we encourage you to resubmit your information through the interest form," states the release.
Appointments for the site, located at 2800 Rock Creek Parkway in Kansas City, are required. Invitations will be distributed based on the number of vaccines available and in the order of form completion.
As of Thursday, April 8, Operation Safe has administered 42,973 first-dose vaccinations and 26,049 second-dose vaccinations.
