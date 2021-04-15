As everyone aged 16 and older in Missouri is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Courier-Tribune is compiling a list of vaccination events and locations where people can receive a vaccine.
State sign up
Missouri health leaders urge anyone interested in receiving a vaccine to register on the state’s vaccine navigator website at {a href=”http://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/” target=”_blank”}covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator.
After filling out the form, residents will be contacted when it is their turn to receive a vaccine and to schedule an appointment.
Clay County health agencies
Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive in Liberty, offers vaccinations by appointment on specific days listed on the health center’s website, {a href=”http://clayhealth.com/311/Where-to-Get-Vaccinated” target=”_blank”}clayhealth.com/311/Where-to-Get-Vaccinated. When an appointment is scheduled for the center, the patient must bring a photo ID and check in using the mobile “Check in” app.
Operation Safe, the Northland’s mass vaccination site at Cerner’s world headquarters on Rock Creek Parkway in Kansas City, offers free vaccines to Missourians thanks to collaboration from Cerner, Liberty, Liberty Hospital, North Kansas City, North Kansas City Hospital and Clay County Public Health. Upcoming vaccination dates include first doses on Thursday and Friday, April 15 and 16 and second dose offerings on Thursday and Friday, April 22 and 23.
Those interested in being vaccinated at Operation Safe must fill out an interest form, available online at {a href=”http://operation-safe.com/sign-up” target=”_blank”}operation-safe.com/sign-up. Operation Safe volunteers contact patients in order of when forms were received to schedule an appointment.
Those without internet access who need assistance signing up or help securing transportation can call (800) 593-7948.
Pharmacies
Pharmacy locations across the Northland also offer COVID-19 vaccines.
Summers Pharmacy in Kearney, 101 W. Missouri Highway 92, offers vaccines with limited availability and by appointment. To sign up, visit {a href=”https://summerspharmacy.as.me/schedule.php” target=”_blank”}summerspharmacy.as.me/schedule.php.
AuBurn Pharmacy in Smithville, 1103 S. U.S. Highway 169, also is offering limited quantities of the vaccine by appointment. Learn more and sign up online at {a href=”http://auburnpharmacies.com/smithville-missouri/” target=”_blank”}auburnpharmacies.com/smithville-missouri/.
Hy-Vee is vaccinating people who sign up for an appointment on Hy-Vee’s COVID-19 vaccine website, {a href=”https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent” target=”_blank”}hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent.
A Hy-Vee employee will contact eligible patients when it’s their turn to receive a vaccine. On the Hy-Vee website, patients can search locations by zip code. Information is updated as appointment times become available.
Walmart is also is facilitating vaccines for Missourians. Information on vaccines available as well as appointment sign-up details can be found on the store’s vaccine website, {a href=”https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine” target=”_blank”}corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
Appointments fill up quickly so patients are encouraged to check back often. Walmart locations in the Northland with vaccinations available include Excelsior Springs, Gladstone and Kansas City.
CVS is also offering vaccines. To sign up for an appointment, fill out an interest survey on the CVS vaccine website, {a href=”https://www.cvs.com/vaccine/intake/store/covid-screener/covid-qns” target=”_blank”}cvs.com/vaccine/intake/store/covid-screener/covid-qns.
Those without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at (800) 746-7287.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.