Kearney School District and Liberty Public Schools are changing their start date for the coming school year to Tuesday, Sept. 8. Smithville will consider the issue during a virtual Board of Education meeting Thursday, Aug. 6.
“Throughout the past several months, as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of understanding our need to be flexible has been critical,” Liberty Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Tucker wrote in a letter to parents. “As a result, due to recent developments and following the Board of Education work session Tuesday, Aug. 4, we have several updates to share with our students, staff, families.”
In a similar letter to Kearney families Monday, Superintendent Matt Miller wrote, “Based upon (Clay County Public Health Center) guidance and as of today, elementary students would begin in person and secondary students would begin in the hybrid model beginning Sept. 8. In the event that we receive additional guidance from CCPHC due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in our community, we may be required to adjust to a districtwide online scenario as outlined (in the) KSD Return to School Plan.”
For Liberty, when school begins, secondary students will experience a hybrid approach. Students in grades six through 12 will attend classes in person two days per week, and to minimize class sizes, students will be divided alphabetically into two learning groups.
More information related to LPS’ return to learning plan can be found at www.lps53.org/domain/5815 or attached to this article online at mycouriertribune.com.
In Kearney, secondary students in a hybrid model of virtual and in-person learning will be at different times. Additionally, the deadline for students to enroll in a fully virtual option has been extended to Monday, Aug. 10.
According to Smithville School District Superintendent Todd Schuetz, the Clay County Public Health Center sent a letter to district leaders earlier in the week recommending school begin after Labor Day and that districts take a hybrid approach.
“The board will have a virtual meeting (Thursday, Aug. 6,) at 6:30 p.m. to consider that recommendation,” Schuetz added.
This is a developing story, more details will be published as they become available.
