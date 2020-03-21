School districts across the Northland agreed with the Kansas City region to keep schools closed through April 24 after a group call with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, according to a Kansas City release Saturday, March 21. Extended closures include the Kearney, Liberty, North Kansas City and Smithville districts.
“Our superintendents expressed their thanks to Mayor Lucas for his leadership in this coordinated, regional response,” said Kenny Southwick, executive director of Cooperating Schools of Greater Kansas City.
“This extension includes all metro school districts, thus Liberty Public Schools will be closed through at least Friday, April 24,” states a Liberty school district release. “As you know, Liberty Public Schools has a plan in place that includes flexible/extended learning from home and a detailed meal services plan that provides breakfast and lunch opportunities for students 18 and under at no cost. Work will continue to be done to extend this plan for the weeks ahead.”
Kearney and Smithville schools are included.
“We will continue to send frequent updates with information and resources via our web, email, text messages and social media channels. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the district office,” states a Smithville release. "... At this time, our plan is to welcome students back to school on Monday, April 27. This order does not impact our plans to deliver meals to students.”
"At this time, the plan that was sent to families on March 19 remains our plan of action," states a Kearney release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.