Northland schools finalize extended closure plans

Northland school districts sent out final plans Thursday, March 19, on what extended closures will look like through the next two weeks. Each district will provide breakfast and lunch to students for pick-up.
Currently, each district is scheduled to welcome students back to buildings Monday, April 6.
During the closure, all activities and practices have been canceled. These include activities sanctioned by MSHSAA, Northland CAPS, Area Career Center, Northland Career Center and KC Tech Academy.
Liberty Public Schools
Learning
LPS will conduct learning using the Flexible Learning Days model.
Meals
While the district remains closed in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus until Monday, April 6, students will have access to breakfast and lunch either by pick-up or delivery.
For special meal preparation, families should call 736-5375 before pick up.
Meals can be picked up Monday through Friday, no pre-order necessary, from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Ridgeview Elementary School, 701 Thornton St. or from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Liberty Oaks Elementary School, 8150 Farley Ave.
Families unable to pick up from one of the two available sites can call Nutrition Services at 736-5375 to make arrangements for delivery. Personnel will deliver to qualifying families.
Families interested in securing meals for the current day and the following day may request and receive two days of meals per visit.
Other Cancellations
Network 53 Internships
For other updates from LPS regarding the coronavirus, visit lps53.org/covid19.
Kearney School District
Learning
Teachers will have two one-hour blocks of time set aside each day as office hours for learning support. Details will be sent out via School Messenger.
A schedule for teachers will be created by building administration and instructional plans can be found at closure.ksdr1.net/.
Families who need access to buildings for forgotten items like books, supplies, glasses and medications along with other items, will be allowed to do so according to each buildings' set schedule. Administrators will communicate with families what each building plan is.
Families who need paper-based student learning materials for their classes can contact the district at 628-4116 by noon on any given weekday. Any request made by noon will be delivered to the family home the same day before 3:30 p.m. Any request after noon may be delivered by noon the following day.
Meals
KSD will be providing breakfast and lunch to families, who request meals while school is closed, through a "Grab and Go" method. Meals are provided Monday through Friday for students age 1 to 18. Guardians can pick meals up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dogwood Elementary School, 1400 Cedarwood Parkway; Kearney Elementary School, 902 S. Jefferson St.; or Kearney High School, 715 E. 19th St.
Families in need of food, hygiene supplies or school supplies can contact a social worker at 628-2651.
Other Cancellations
Kids Club, playgrounds, tracks and Bulldog Stadium
Smithville School District
Learning
Smithville schools launches a Continuation of Learning Plan for students. Each student is asked to check their learning platform after 8:30 a.m. for assignments. Teachers will have lessons posted for students by 8:30 a.m. focused on the continuation of what students were learning before break. Lessons will not exceed 30 minutes in length and each teacher will be available to students for questions or clarification for at least an hour every day.
Middle and high school age students use district-provided devices during the extended school closure. Families with elementary level students without a device at home may request one by filling out a technology request form. These forms will be made accessible beginning Tuesday, March 24 through the district website, smithvilleschooldistrict.net/Page/1461.
Students without internet access will have aligned, printed activities at each school beginning Monday, March 23. Principals will communicate office hours for pick up. Printed materials will continue to be provided, as needed, as long as the district is closed.
If students are having difficulty with technology at anytime, they are asked to contact their teacher. Students can also access district internet by parking in the spaces closest to school buildings.
Smithville School District will keep the buildings open Monday, March 23 during regular hours for any forgotten items such as books, medication or devices. Following that date, the buildings will be closed through April 3.
Meals
Free school meals are being provided for all school-aged children grades pre-kindergarten through 12. Meals can be picked up from 7 to 8 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Horizon Elementary, 695 S. Commercial Ave. For those unable to pick up, delivery is available.
Students participating in the BackSnack program will be provided extras. These can be picked up with school meals or delivered as well. To get deliveries, complete the district school meal survey at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeImD-Ch6F-wVOhQCLkCoz0auJVa08uH_7MpClGOfIcAmHoqA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1
Donations
Smithville residents can help families during this time of need by donating food items through the district. One program the district is implementing is a food box donation program. Families can access a list of items to put in a box for families by visiting docs.google.com/document/d/1m0rsFPxPIbHBTXh7k0MZESF1Tqz8FZCPv6u-4srSng8/edit. Boxes or grocery store gift cards can be delivered between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to the district office, 655 S. Commercial Ave.
Other Closures
District facilities including outdoor facilities will be close to the public Tuesday, March 24 through April 3.
For more information regarding SSD and the coronavirus, visit smithvilleschooldistrict.net/Page/1461.
Welcome to the discussion.
