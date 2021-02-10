Eligible residents across Missouri will be able to add retail pharmacies like those at Walmart as locations where they can receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting later this week. The news comes after the White House’s launch of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccine administration.
“We welcome the opportunity to work with our federal partners and provide an additional avenue for Missourians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “This partnership will be a great help in expanding vaccine access and getting more doses into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
Eighty-one Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations will begin receiving vaccines from a federal allocation with vaccinations beginning Friday, Feb. 12, at participating locations in Missouri, including one Northland Walmart location at 8301 N. Church Road in Kansas City near Liberty. Additionally, 21 Health Mart independent pharmacies across Missouri will also soon begin receiving and administering vaccinations.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal program is being implemented incrementally based on the available vaccine supply, with select retail pharmacy locations providing COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals. As vaccine availability increases over time, the program will expand to ultimately include all 40,000-plus pharmacies across the nation,” states a release from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Expansion to other pharmacies will eventually include Price Chopper, Hy-Vee, Walgreens, Costco and CVS locations across the Kansas City metro.
“We are grateful to soon begin seeing these additional doses from our federal partners available to Missourians,” said Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “In conversations with the White House and our federal partners, these pharmacies were selected by them in the designated areas because of their accessibility for many Missouri communities and the trust pharmacies have built with their patients.”
Separate from the state’s limited weekly allotment, the Missouri retail pharmacies are scheduled to receive more than 18,000 doses per week. To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state, visit MOStopsCovid.com.
