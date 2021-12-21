Testing has identified the presence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Missouri from a sample collected from the St. Joseph wastewater treatment facility sewershed in Buchanan County and another collected from the Little Blue Valley Sewer District Atherton/Middle Big Creek wastewater treatment facility sewersheds in Jackson County.
"In both wastewater systems, 2% of the COVID-19 viral strands were identified as having mutations associated with Omicron. This measurement is not a direct estimate of the percent of COVID-19 positive human cases in the area that are caused by the Omicron variant. Rather, it is only an indication that the Omicron variant virus is likely present among the population in these sewershed areas," states a state health department release.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Omicron variant has become the United States’ most dominant COVID-19 variant, now making up almost three-quarters of cases nationwide. Across the country, the variant is responsible for 73% of cases and up to 90% in some areas like New York. Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa, was declared a “variant of concern” Nov. 26 by the World Health Organization.
Omicron was first detected in the U.S. Dec. 1 and, according to AP, there has been a six-fold increase in the variant’s share of countrywide cases in one week.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the new data is not “surprising” as it reflects growth seen in other countries.
“As we anticipated, due to the known high transmissibility, the Omicron variant is in Missouri communities,” said Donald Kauerauf, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director. “Understanding that Omicron is in our state, we need to continue to be vigilant in taking proven measures to protect ourselves from this and the Delta virus that continues to be the dominant variant."
According to Clay County Public Health's COVID-19 website, the Omicron variant has yet to be detected in Clay County, but health experts believe it may be only be a matter of time before it is. Regional health directors across the Kansas City metro, including Clay County's Gary Zaborac, urge residents to use caution and practice safety measures like getting vaccinated, frequent handwashing, social distancing and wearing masks to help prevent the spread.
"Experts say the Delta variant is fueling the current surge in cases; however, Omicron has been detected in both Missouri and Kansas, and early research suggests that it spreads faster than previous variants. COVID-19 vaccination is the best way to prevent severe cases of COVID-19, including against the variants seen to date," states a letter penned Dec. 17 by regional public health officials. "While COVID-19 vaccines help prevent illness, some breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are expected. When these breakthrough cases happen, the vaccines are highly effective at preventing the worst outcomes of COVID-19, including severe illness, hospitalization and death."
"Those who haven’t been vaccinated are highly encouraged to do so. If it is time for your booster, it is critically important to get your booster today to maximize your protection. Getting the booster greatly improves your protection from Omicron. These are the same measures we’ve recommended all along and continue to be effective in decreasing your chance of getting sick and being hospitalized,” said Kauerauf.
Raghu Adiga, Liberty Hospital's chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist, said overall hospitalized COVID patient numbers vary day to day from 35 to 45, a range that is increasing as the year dwindles down. On Dec. 10, there were 38 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
“A month ago, around Nov. 6, we had six patients,” he said. “Right now, I am seeing this fourth wave rolling in and it could be the worst wave as the Delta variant is more infectious.”
Citing Clay County Public Health Center data, Adiga said one in four seniors is not vaccinated.
“Those 65 and older are those I worry about most,” he said.
With the upcoming holidays, the doctor knows people will be getting together and he urges caution.
“Vaccines are the answer. They are safe. Put a mask back on if family members are concerning you. I know that over the last two years masks are hard and it’s take a toll on our mental health. People who aren’t vaccinated can take home tests and do the second the morning of the family gathering. Be careful of high-risk people. If possible, keep distances and open doors," he said.
Public health experts worldwide are working to learn more about the Omicron variant and how it may impact health.
"The disease severity caused by Omicron is still unknown. Scientists are also studying the degree to which existing vaccines and therapies protect against Omicron," states the state health department release.
To learn more about Missouri’s variant monitoring efforts, visit Health.Mo.Gov. Get facts about COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri at MOStopsCovid.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.