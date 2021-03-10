Operation Safe ready to vaccinate next tier of residents

CLAY COUNTY — While the mass vaccination site under Operation Safe at Cerner’s Northland headquarters is still vaccinating thousands of Missourians in the state’s Phase 1B Tier 2, officials said they are ready to take on the possible influx of tens of thousands that will come next week when those in Tier 3 become eligible.
Tier 3 consists of about 550,000 Missourians including educators, journalists, and those who work in critical infrastructure sectors like agriculture, energy, IT, transportation and wastewater.
Those interested in COVID-19 vaccination at the mass site must fill out the Clay County Public Health interest form available online at {a href=”http://operation-safe.com/signup” target=”_blank”}operation-safe.com/signup. In addition to filling out the interest form with Clay County Public Health, you can find out where else to get a vaccine by visiting {a href=”http://covidvaccine.mo.gov/map” target=”_blank”}covidvaccine.mo.gov/map.
“We are using the Operation Safe interest list for pulling the invitations for those events. If you haven’t signed up and you want to get a vaccination, it would be very important for you to go ahead do that right now,” said Cerner’s Senior Vice President Eva Karp. “… Even if you are not in the current tier structure, go ahead and sign up because we continue to use that list as the guidance from the governor changes.”
To help get those with limited transportation or no internet access to sign up vaccinated, a multitude of community efforts are underway including outreach from staffers at Clay County Public Health and cities around the county.
“I do know the city of Liberty as well as North Kansas City and Gladstone have had their own respective agencies reach out,” said Dr. Raghu Adiga of Liberty Hospital and Operation Safe.Assistance in registering for the COVID-19 vaccine for seniors without internet access is available by calling {a href=”http://(816)%20421-4980” target=”_blank”}(816) 421-4980 or {a href=”http://(800)%20593-7948” target=”_blank”}(800) 593-7948.
Clay County Public Health Director Gary Zaborac said community clinics are also being conducted to offer vaccines in other cities throughout the county so residents do not have to travel as far.
Currently, the Operation Safe mass vaccination site at {a href=”http://2800%20Rock%20Creek%20Parkway%20in%20North%20Kansas%20City” target=”_blank”}2800 Rock Creek Parkway in North Kansas City is vaccinating about 3,600 people per day, Zaborac said. The next mass vaccination event is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, March 18 and 19.
Unlike in media reports about other areas, Operation Safe experts say no doses have been “thrown away” as result of patients not showing up for appointments.
“We have not wasted a single dose and do not intend to waste a single dose, even for our second dose events” said Dr. Todd Beardman with NKC Hospital and Operation Safe. “If at the end of the day we don’t have anyone else that needs a second dose, we will give that as a first dose to someone else. … We have not even gotten close to the end of expiring a dose. We reach out and call people and get them there to get a dose in someone’s arm.”
Operation Safe leaders said they also do not feel slighted when compared to more rural areas and agencies in terms of number of state allotted doses received.
“The vaccine supplies continue to increase,” said Zaborac of the mass site.
“The state has been very clear on what we are going to receive, and in at least one instance, we did receive an additional thousand doses we didn’t expect,” added Beardman.
Beardman also said urban areas tend to be more ready and desiring of vaccination. If the state did increase allotments to the Cerner site, it would get those shots in Missourians’ arms, he said. Adiga said communication between Operation Safe and the state has improved throughout the vaccination process.
