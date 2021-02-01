Operation Safe unites Clay County to prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations

NORTH KANSAS CITY — A Northland mass COVID-19 vaccination site will get off the ground this week thanks to the state’s adjustment to vaccine allocations announced Monday, Feb. 1.
According to information from the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services, North Kansas City and Liberty hospitals, along with Truman Medical Center were selected to receive just over half of the state’s weekly vaccine allocation in the Kansas City region for the month during the weeks of Feb. 1 and Feb. 15 as distribution is available. The HCA Health System and St. Luke’s Health System will receive allocations for the weeks of Feb. 8 and Feb. 22.
“The hospitals included in the first phase of this plan were selected for their ability to rapidly begin community vaccination efforts on a large scale,” said Herb B. Kuhn, Missouri Hospital Association president and CEO.
The first vaccination clinic will take place Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 4 to 6, at Cerner World Headquarters, 2800 Rock Creek Parkway in North Kansas City. Vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on designated dates. Appointments are required, and walk-ups will not be accommodated. Those coming to get vaccines must wear a surgical or N-95 mask.
Those who completed the Clay County Public Health Center interest form on the center’s website and who are prioritized under the state’s current vaccine tier system will receive invitations to sign up for an appointment. Invitations will be distributed in the order of form completion.
Ahead of the state’s allocation adjustment, efforts to create a mass vaccine site in the county were underway as part of Operation Safe, the name given to the Clay County coalition formed to vaccinate residents.
The coalition consists of Liberty and North Kansas City Hospital, the local health center, Cerner, William Jewell College and the cities of Liberty, Gladstone, Smithville, Kearney, North Kansas City and Excelsior Springs. The goal of the coalition is to provide eligible individuals who work or live in Clay County an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible within the state’s tiered structure.
In a press conference Monday, Feb. 1, CCPHC Director Gary Zaborac said efforts will include rapid deployment of doses, but he also urged patience as the state works to fill vaccine orders.
“Along with continuing to wear masks, keeping physical distance and washing hands, vaccination is one of the most powerful tools in our toolbox to prevent further spread of COVID-19,” said Zaborac.
Initially, the coalition anticipates vaccinating up to 4,500 individuals every other week and is prepared to increase the volume to 3,500 per day as more vaccines become available.
“We can’t stress it enough, it is important that every eligible person in our community gets vaccinated when the opportunity is available to them. Vaccination is the best way to protect your family from becoming ill and the fastest way for our community to return to the way of life we care so deeply about,” said Liberty Hospital CEO David Feess.
North Kansas City Hospital President and CEO Stephen Reintjes Sr. said the hospital is committed to hope and healing. He and Todd Beardman, who serves as chief medical information officer, commended the collaboration and said they are happy to bring the hospital’s expertise to the table.
“It is vital that the community joins together to do our part to beat COVID-19 and support our health care workers as they rapidly rollout the vaccine,” said Cerner’s Eva Karp, senior vice president and chief clinical and patient safety officer. “Cerner is honored to share our facilities, technology and expertise with North Kansas City Hospital, Liberty Hospital and the Clay County Public Health Center to help those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine receive it.”
“The Northland is very strong,” Zaborac said, “especially in its power of collaboration.”
Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton said the city will provide administrative logistics as well as health professionals.
“If needed as well, we will chip in financially,” he said.
Gladstone Mayor Jean Moore said the city will provide vaccinators, barricades and other resources as requested.
“As Kansas City Public Health Director Rex Archer has said, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but the tunnel is a very long one,” Zaborac said. “Allocation and capacity will improve.”
