Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative postpones annual meeting

Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative announced on Monday, March 23, that it will indefinitely postpone its annual meeting, which was originally scheduled for May 7, as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
"A special meeting will be held at a date to be determined in order to conduct Board of Director elections," states a cooperative release.
PCEC’s annual meeting is an event that allows members to celebrate the co-op’s achievements from the previous year and discuss updates to business operations.
This announcement comes just as the co-op decided to move nonessential employees to remote work and suspend business travel beginning Tuesday, March 24. PCEC offices will remain closed to the public and drive-thru and warehouse services will cease for the time being.
Members are encouraged to contact the co-op via phone or email with any inquiries and use www.PCEC.coop to make payments or check their account status.
The organization announced on March 16 that it will suspend disconnection of services and late fees for residential and commercial consumers until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.