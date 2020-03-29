SMITHVILLE — All playgrounds in Smithville are temporarily closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Trails and green spaces are still open, but please be aware of your proximity to others and do not gather in large groups," wrote Smithville Police Department School Resource Officer Claire Henry on social media Saturday, March 28.
Mayor Damien Boley said he commends those who are taking the county's stay-home order seriously, but others are not.
"There are so many people who are abiding by this order and I am so grateful for that because this is going to save lives down the road, maybe even yours, mine, our family and our friends'. However, we still have too many who are not taking this seriously," he wrote in a release to residents."
Under the county's stay home order, use of the outdoors is encouraged by those not sick or feeling ill as long as social distancing of at least 6 feet between people is observed and playgrounds are avoided.
